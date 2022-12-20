Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’

Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way.

It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.

Regardless of that fact, Paul was recently awarded his own title at the World Boxing Association (WBA) which he turned down.

“I am honored. Really, that means a lot,” Paul said (h/t Ag Fight). “However, I feel like I don’t deserve it yet. I feel like I really need to fight for this. I don’t know, I don’t know. Thank you. I feel like you guys should keep this until I really fight for the WBA title. I do not know. This belt is not mine yet, I’m going to use it as motivation,”

Paul last fought in Oct. 2022, earning arguably his biggest career victory over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva (watch highlights). The win followed two prior nods over another former UFC titlist, Tyron Woodley. Paul earned a split decision in their first match up before knocking “The Chosen One” out in round five of their Dec. 2021 rematch (watch highlights).

Aug. 2022 was originally supposed to see Paul face his first “real” boxer, Hasim Rahman Jr. Unfortunately for both involved, Rahman failed to make the agreed weight, resulting in the fight and the entire Madison Square Garden event’s cancelation. This led Paul to face Silva and he has since continued to jockey for a clash against another MMA star, Nate Diaz.