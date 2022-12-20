UFC just uploaded slow-motion highlights of Paddy Pimblett getting lit up by Jared Gordon

Paddy Pimblett insists his UFC 282 victory over Jared Gordon “wasn’t close” and is starting to get “annoyed” by all the fans and pundits who claim “Flash” was robbed by inept judges, including the one who is currently under review by a reciprocating athletic commission.

That’s what makes this slow-motion highlight reel so interesting.

The promotion had an opportunity to cast Pimblett in a more favorable light in the UFC 282 video package, an effort to grease the wheels of his lightweight hype wagon. Instead, editors showcased several clips of “The Baddy” getting lit up by his 155-pound counterpart.

Gordon called his loss one of the “top three worst decisions in UFC history.”

UFC fans are having a field day in the comments section, piling on the 27 year-old “Baddy.” One subscriber claimed, “Editors knew what they were doing with that thumbnail of Paddy” while another observer added, “Even UFC knows Paddy lost with that thumbnail.”

