End of an era: Tony Ferguson quietly exits Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update

First Conor McGregor, now Tony Ferguson.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 66 card last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with lightweight veteran Drew Dober winning his third straight — at the expense of Bobby Green’s jaw — there was no room on the chart to keep former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in the Top 15 at 155 pounds.

No Mac, no Khabib, no Fergie ... it’s the end of an era.

On a more positive note, flyweight phenom Manel Kape broke into the Top 10 by defeating 125-pound bruiser David Dvorak last weekend in “Sin City.” Similarly, featherweight veteran Alex Caceres made his debut in the featherweight rankings at No. 15 by obliterating Julian Erosa in the opening frame on the UFC Vegas 66 main card.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Islam Makhachev

3. Leon Edwards

4. Kamaru Usman

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Israel Adesanya

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Alex Pereira

9. Aljamain Sterling

10. Jiri Prochazka

11. Dustin Poirier

12. Deiveson Figueiredo

13. Jon Jones

14. Max Holloway

15. Brandon Moreno

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Alex Perez

7. Amir Albazi +1

8. Matt Schnell -1

9. Manel Kape +3

10. David Dvorak -1

11. Tim Elliott -1

12. Su Mudaerji -1

13. Jeffrey Molina

14. Muhammad Mokaev

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Sean O’Malley

2. Petr Yan

3. Merab Dvalishvili

4. Marlon Vera

5. Cory Sandhagen

6. Rob Font

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Song Yadong

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Ricky Simon

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Chris Gutierrez

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Jack Shore

15. Said Nurmagomedov

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Arman Tsarukyan

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Drew Dober *NR

15. Grant Dawson -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Geoff Neal

8. Sean Brady

9. Vicente Luque

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Neil Magny

13. Michael Chiesa

14. Michel Pereira

15. Jingliang Li

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Roman Dolidze

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Dricus Du Plessis

11. Andre Muniz

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Kelvin Gastelum

14. Chris Curtis

15. Darren Till

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Vacant

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Glover Teixeira

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Anthony Smith

7. Jamahal Hill

8. Nikita Krylov

9. Paul Craig

10. Volkan Oezdemir

11. Ryan Spann

12. Johnny Walker

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Jim Crute

15. Khalil Rountree

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tai Tuivasa

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Shamil Abdurakhimov

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Julianna Pena

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Amanda Lemos

10. Holly Holm

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Taila Santos

13. Manon Fiorot

14. Katlyn Chookagian

15. Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Marina Rodriguez

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Virna Jandiroba

11. Michelle Waterson

12. Angela Hill

13. Luana Pinheiro

14. Emily Ducote

15. Polyana Viana

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Manon Fiorot

2. Talia Santos

3. Katlyn Chookagian

4. Lauren Murphy

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Erin Blanchfield

11. Casey O’Neill

12. Maycee Barber

13. Tracy Cortez

14. Cynthia Calvillo

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Miesha Tate

11. Julia Avila

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Norma Dumont

14. Mayra Bueno Silva

15. Josiane Nunes

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to stay the same for the next few weeks as the promotion has no events scheduled until the UFC Vegas 67: “Imavov vs. Gastelum” mixed martial arts (MMA) card on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming lineup click here.