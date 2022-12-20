 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Zabit rumored to return from retirement: ‘Everything will change with you coming back soon’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Zabit v Kattar Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Zabit Magomedsharipov is one of the greatest “what ifs” in recent memory. A dazzling mix of athletic kickboxing and smothering wrestling, it was easy to label the Dagestani talent as a future champion.

Six months ago, the top-ranked Featherweight contender announced his retirement, but it had been close to three years since his last trip to the Octagon. Magomedsharipov walked away nearly on top, riding a six-fight win streak inside the Octagon as well as 14 straight wins overall. He was within inches of a title shot, but Magomedsharipov opted to walk away after a combination of injuries, illness, and contract negotiations.

“Zabeast” sounded pretty content walking away. His countryman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, didn’t sound quite as convinced that Magomedsharipov was retiring for good. Unlike “The Eagle,” Magomedsharipov didn’t make a solemn vow to his mother!

This may be yet another example of Mystic Khabib! Earlier today, Zabit posted a picture with his brother, Bellator Featherweight Khasan Magomedsharpov. The two appear to looking at a contract, and Zabit looks satisfied.

The translated caption reads, “Contracts are no longer the same, of course.” In response, Khasan wrote, “Everything will change with you coming back soon.” While it still seems early to get fully convinced that a return is happening, that sure sounds like a promising update!

Stay tuned for further news.

Insomnia

POATAN DOES NOT MISS!

Let’s try this match up again ... I guess!

An old school Judo instructional courtesy of Gene LeBell!

Paulo Costa offers up his thoughts on the Jake Shields vs. Mike Jackson scuffle:

Most of the fighters from Nate Quarry’s era made very little money for their efforts.

At this point, I believe the largest obstacle to Arman Tsarukyan becoming Lightweight champion is growing out of the division too quickly. He’s a big lad!

Who should Drew Dober face next after his stellar knockout win? I like the Jalin Turner call out!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Another great fight you may have missed in 2022:

This column proudly stands behind every high kick landed on an opponent mid-sprint.

The standing back mount is a better position to finish the rear naked choke than on the floor.

Random Land

Argentina has earned their party, and the clips have been fun.

Midnight Music: One of my favorite early Beatles singles.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania