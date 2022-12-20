Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Zabit Magomedsharipov is one of the greatest “what ifs” in recent memory. A dazzling mix of athletic kickboxing and smothering wrestling, it was easy to label the Dagestani talent as a future champion.

Six months ago, the top-ranked Featherweight contender announced his retirement, but it had been close to three years since his last trip to the Octagon. Magomedsharipov walked away nearly on top, riding a six-fight win streak inside the Octagon as well as 14 straight wins overall. He was within inches of a title shot, but Magomedsharipov opted to walk away after a combination of injuries, illness, and contract negotiations.

“Zabeast” sounded pretty content walking away. His countryman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, didn’t sound quite as convinced that Magomedsharipov was retiring for good. Unlike “The Eagle,” Magomedsharipov didn’t make a solemn vow to his mother!

This may be yet another example of Mystic Khabib! Earlier today, Zabit posted a picture with his brother, Bellator Featherweight Khasan Magomedsharpov. The two appear to looking at a contract, and Zabit looks satisfied.

The translated caption reads, “Contracts are no longer the same, of course.” In response, Khasan wrote, “Everything will change with you coming back soon.” While it still seems early to get fully convinced that a return is happening, that sure sounds like a promising update!

Stay tuned for further news.

POATAN DOES NOT MISS!

Alex Pereria is having way too much fun at universal studios pic.twitter.com/5xk23SwOkI — Aj (@AjDuxche) December 19, 2022

Let’s try this match up again ... I guess!

Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins are set to fight at the Feb. 18 UFC Fight Night event, sources told myself and @DamonMartin.



Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) December 19, 2022

An old school Judo instructional courtesy of Gene LeBell!

The Handbook of Judo, published in 1965 and Co-authored by Judo Gene LeBell.



LeBell calls the V-Cross Armlock (Shooto name) a 'Time Hold' (Catch name). pic.twitter.com/c0L8BO9fgg — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) December 17, 2022

Paulo Costa offers up his thoughts on the Jake Shields vs. Mike Jackson scuffle:

Jake shields for Ufc PI manager we need it — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 17, 2022

Most of the fighters from Nate Quarry’s era made very little money for their efforts.

13 screws in my face.

6 screws in my back.

Right pec torn off.

Left bicep torn off.

Left ankle broken.

4 days in the ICU with a staph infection. https://t.co/fUd7xhf4Py — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) December 17, 2022

At this point, I believe the largest obstacle to Arman Tsarukyan becoming Lightweight champion is growing out of the division too quickly. He’s a big lad!

Arman Tsarukyan making Paddy Pimblett look like an amateur with this post-fight meal last night. #UFCVegas66 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/iI25qWsu9m — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) December 18, 2022

Who should Drew Dober face next after his stellar knockout win? I like the Jalin Turner call out!

Drew Dober has 6 knockout wins in the UFC since Tony Ferguson last won a fight.



Rank that man. pic.twitter.com/hwqzKQX1B4 — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) December 18, 2022

Another great fight you may have missed in 2022:

Best Fights of 2022;

Arsen Goulamirian UD12 Aleksei Egerov.

11/19/2022. pic.twitter.com/Yp5tTZupQb — . (@BoxingJournaIs) December 17, 2022

This column proudly stands behind every high kick landed on an opponent mid-sprint.

Bakhtovar Yunusov lands the head kick on Azouz Anwar and gets the finish moments later at MMA Series 60.



9-0 pic.twitter.com/S7WIwucQA4 — Jairzinho’s Jab (@wrestlejamia) December 17, 2022

The standing back mount is a better position to finish the rear naked choke than on the floor.

Josh Van is the Fury FC flyweight champion!!!#FuryFC72pic.twitter.com/UVcGpe30D3 — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) December 19, 2022

Argentina has earned their party, and the clips have been fun.

Midnight Music: One of my favorite early Beatles singles.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.