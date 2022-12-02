After further investigation into UFC Vegas 64’s wagering scandal Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has decided to ban any fighters coached or trained by James Krause from competing for the promotion.

This all stems from the betting controversy surrounding UFC Vegas 64 last month after late money came in on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in his matchup with Darrick Minner, who is coached by Krause. Minner experienced a leg injury early into the first round which prompted speculation that the ailment was leaked before the fight causing money to come in on an early Nuerdanbieke finish. It was sketchy to say the least, especially since Krause has publicly stated that he makes more money on MMA betting than actual coaching.

One month later and the blood continues to spill. UFC fighters are no longer able to bet on fights, two Canadian provinces have banned UFC betting across the board, and now Krause is getting his licensed suspended in the state of Nevada. Making matters worse is the fact that UFC officials issued an official statement Friday that will prevent any fighter being coached or even trained by Krause from competing inside of the Octagon.

The official statement is as follows:

Following the fight involving Darrick Minner on November 5, 2022, UFC was informed by sources that suspicious betting patterns had been observed on the fight. In the weeks following the fight, UFC has been cooperating with multiple ongoing government investigations into the facts and circumstances surrounding that contest. On November 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission informed UFC and Minner’s coach, James Krause, that Krause’s license was suspended and would remain so while NSAC conducted an investigation into the matter. UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations. Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization. Along with the safety and health of its fighters, UFC believes there is no more important component of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport. Weeks prior to the Minner fight, the organization sent formal notification to all fighters and members of their teams that they and certain other defined “insiders” were prohibited from wagering on UFC events. This was an extension of UFC’s pre-existing (and since updated) fighter Code of Conduct as well as a recognition of various state, federal, and international laws and regulations expressly prohibiting conduct that threatens the integrity of the sport including, but not limited to, insider betting based on non-public information, fight-fixing, and other such misconduct. UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Krause, 36, has been widely regarded as one of the better MMA coaches over the past few years. The former UFC lightweight and welterweight contender seemed to have a long future as a coach in this sport, but things are beginning to turn ugly. The investigation remains ongoing although it’s unlikely we see Krause coaching a UFC fight anytime in the near future.

Minner, who is currently being investigated by the NSAC for his role in UFC Vegas 64’s betting scandal, was issued his UFC walking papers on Friday as well. The submission specialist produced a 2-4 record after joining the promotion back in 2020, losing his last three trips to the Octagon.