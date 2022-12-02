The dominoes continue to fall in the wake of UFC Vegas 64’s wagering scandal earlier this year.

This past week, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) put an official stop to all UFC wagering across the province “due to non-compliance with AGCO’s betting integrity requirements.” The commission cited “risks of insider betting on event and wagering integrity” as the main reason for banning UFC bets in the province. This comes just one month following the wagering scandal at UFC Vegas 64.

On Friday, the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) commission took the same course of action and became the second province in Canada to put UFC betting on ice (per TSN). All pending wagers placed on UFC events will be credited back to the player.

“As of Dec. 1, AGLC stopped offering and accepting wagers on UFC events due to possible risks of wagering integrity,” said Lynden McBeth, senior communications officer for AGLC. “Previously placed UFC wagers on PlayAlberta.ca have been voided and the stake returned to the player.”

“AGLC will continue to monitor standards implemented by UFC before reinstating betting options on Play Alberta,” added McBeth. ”We are continuing to monitor the situation. Once we are confident that UFC’s regulator body is effectively protecting fighters, fans and bettors, AGLC will give every consideration to reinstating betting markets on PlayAlberta.ca.”

While UFC has already denied any “unethical or irresponsible” behavior regarding UFC Vegas 64’s betting scandal involving Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke there’s clearly something in the works. Not only are gaming commissions beginning to halt UFC wagering as a whole, but UFC is on longer allowing its fighters to bet on fights, and MMA head coach James Krause, who is currently embroiled in this entire betting controversy, has been suspended from any cageside duties.

On Friday, Minner was released from the promotion. The veteran fighter had lost his last three trips to the Octagon so his release doesn’t come as a complete shock, but maybe it has something to do with this ongoing betting debacle.