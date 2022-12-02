 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland staredown video from UFC Orlando weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Former 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson will battle ex-middleweight attraction Kevin Holland in the upcoming UFC Orlando welterweight main event, set for tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Orlando ceremonial weigh ins in the embedded video above. For official UFC Orlando weigh-in text results and video click here.

EXCITING WELTERWEIGHT TILT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., for the first time in more than four years with an intriguing Welterweight scrap that will see No. 7-ranked contender, Stephen Thompson, battle Kevin Holland. In UFC Orlando’s co-main event, Heavyweight knockout artists collide when No. 4-seeded contender, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with No. 5-ranked Sergei Pavlovich.

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his career.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) teased retirement after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year in Las Vegas, but it appears the promotion was able to lure him back into action by pairing him off against Thompson.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Orlando fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Orlando news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Thompson vs. Holland” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

