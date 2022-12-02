Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland staredown video from UFC Orlando weigh ins

The men on the marquee meet face-to-face one final time @WonderboyMMA vs @Trailblaze2Top goes down TOMORROW!!! [ #UFCOrlando | Main Card 10pmET | LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/R9mKWNMzZh

Former 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson will battle ex-middleweight attraction Kevin Holland in the upcoming UFC Orlando welterweight main event, set for tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Orlando ceremonial weigh ins in the embedded video above. For official UFC Orlando weigh-in text results and video click here.

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his career.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) teased retirement after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year in Las Vegas, but it appears the promotion was able to lure him back into action by pairing him off against Thompson.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

