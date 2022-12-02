Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora staredown video ahead of London boxing trilogy

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora came face-to-face at the conclusion of their official weigh ins on Friday, staring each other down just one day ahead of their heavyweight boxing trilogy (and WBC title fight) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Sat., Dec. 3, 2022, airing live on ESPN+ and BT Sport.

“Tyson has always said there will be a third fight and the fight is here now, so I am excited and I thank Tyson for giving me the opportunity to fight him and a shout out to his whole family,” Chisora said at the kickoff press conference.

“Is there bad blood? Not really, but I want to take what is his and make mine. I can’t box him, so I have to go in and mentally and physically take what is his to make it mine. For me to sit here and try and say different things, it is not the way I operate.”

Fury is up two-zip in a pair of fights against “Del Boy War.”

“I did outbox him comfortably the second time, but Chisora’s style has changed and, guess what, so has mine,” Fury added. “I used to be a tippy-tappy boxer on the back foot, jibby jabbing around the ring. Now I am HMS Destroyer.”

We’ll have live results and play-by-play coverage of Fury-Chisora 3 right here at MMAmania.com starting at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 3 from London.