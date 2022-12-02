CANCELED! Last-minute ‘medical issue’ torpedoes UFC Orlando matchup

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez sailed through the early (and official) weigh ins without incident and appeared to be in good spirits while posing for Instagram stories posted before, during, and after the scale-tipping festivities.

Get complete UFC Orlando weigh-in results and video here.

That’s why it came as a surprise to learn that Cortez was later yanked from the UFC Orlando fight card due to a “medical issue” with no further details provided. Opponent Amanda Ribas is expected to receive her “show” purse for arriving on weight.

The promotion has yet to reveal if their bout will be scrapped altogether or simply rebooked for an upcoming card. Matchmakers can try to squeeze them in at UFC 282 next week in Las Vegas or somewhere in the UFC Vegas 66 lineup later this month.

That decision could depend on the severity of Cortez’s issue, which marks the second time in the last few weeks a fighter was scrapped after the official weigh ins. To see the revised UFC Orlando fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.