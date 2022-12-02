Fury vs Chisora 3 weigh ins, LIVE stream results from London

Top Rank boxing presents a heavyweight doubleheader featuring WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury defending his crown against longtime rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sat., Dec. 3, 2022, not long after WBA world champion Daniel Dubois makes his first title defense opposite South African southpaw Kevin Lerena. The action gets underwear early Sat. afternoon at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Before the fists start flying across the pond, the combatants scheduled to compete on this weekend’s fight card must first weigh in. You can watch them tip the scale today (Fri., Dec. 2, 2022) LIVE at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. Be on the lookout for fighter staredowns shortly after the weigh ins conclude, somewhere between 1:30 to 2 p.m. ET.

Tyson Fury (268lbs 10oz) vs. Derek Chisora (260lbs 10oz)

Daniel Dubois (240lbs 5oz) vs. Kevin Lerena (230lbs 15oz)

Yvan Mendy (134lbs 10oz) vs. Denys Berinchyk (134lbs 12oz)

“Don’t forget, you’ve got the so-called guys of the division that people say are top guys,” Fury said at the kickoff press conference. “We offer them big fights and no smoke. Offer it to Derek Chisora and, boom, he is sat here opposite me. The man has got balls and, in today’s society and this boxing game, there is a big lack of balls. And you know who you are, these people who want no smoke. With Chisora, he does what it says on the tin, he goes to war. So when you’ve got two heavy forces colliding with massive bombs, someone is getting knocked out.”

We’ll have live results and play-by-play coverage of Fury-Chisora 3 right here at MMAmania.com starting at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 3 from London.