UFC Orlando live stream weigh ins video results: Longtime welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson will look to punch his way back into the win column opposite former middleweight Kevin Holland at the upcoming UFC Orlando mixed martial arts (MMA) event, set for this Sat. night (Dec. 3, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for 2023 and beyond.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “The Sunshine State,” which also feature the welterweight collision between former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and veteran bruiser Bryan Barberena, all 30 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Florida State Athletic Commission affords a one-pound allowance in all non-title fights.

The UFC Orlando weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Thompson vs. Holland” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — will be held at 4 p.m. ET streaming LIVE right here.

Complete UFC Orlando weigh-in text results below:

UFC Orlando Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich (255) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

125 lbs.: Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (184.5)

UFC Orlando Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Niko Price (170) vs. Phil Rowe (173.5*)

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

155 lbs.: Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.5)

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez (125) vs. Amanda Ribas (125)

155 lbs.: Natan Levy (156) vs. Genaro Valdez (156)

145 lbs.: Francis Marshall (145) vs. Marcelo Rojo (145)

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114.5)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Orlando fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Orlando news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Thompson vs. Holland” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.