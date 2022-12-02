 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson confesses unlikely criminal past to Kevin Holland: ‘Holy Moly!’

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Stephen Thompson stands out from the average UFC fighter. He’s got a different background and different fighting style, sure, but a big part of “Wonderboy” is his friendly and amiable personality. In over a decade on the roster, he’s yet to say a negative word about anyone, and opponents have been widely respectful as well. Case in point: Thompson is fighting Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando this weekend, but that didn’t stop the duo from hosting a podcast together just a couple weeks ago!

In the lead up to their main event battle, Thompson made a pretty shocking admission while joking around with Holland, confessing that he once spent a weekend in jail! There are plenty of fighters that we would expect this news from, but not the unofficial nicest motherf—ker!

“I spent a weekend one time, and it was the worst,” Thompson said about his experience in jail (via MMA Junkie). “Just skinny-dipping. They had cameras and we had no idea. There were girls involved. They put cameras up because someone had vandalized the pool the week before, so they were trying to get us.”

“Wonderboy” followed up the story with a solemn promise, “I’m never going back!”

Insomnia

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira seem to have a great relationship, and it produced two UFC titles!

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Li Jingliang is an absolute banger of a match up.

This pup came to his owner’s defense only to get pet by his opponent. Betrayal!

I don’t believe Paddy Pimblett is ducking Jake Paul, but telling him to come spar at the UFC PI was an odd move.

A major lift from the front headlock:

UFC has partnered up with Spanish football league La Liga!

Daniel Cormier with a lovely homage to the late, great Anthony “Rumble” Johnson:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Tai Tuivasa has pretty quickly put together an awesome highlight reel. Can “Bam Bam” get it done this weekend against Sergei Pavlovich?

Probably my favorite one round fight of all time:

There’s no such thing as too many power left kicks! On a side note, getting your arm snapped for zero dollars would definitely suck.

Random Land

This series consistently makes me laugh whenever it pops up on my feed.

@allirishtwins

Day 31: Floyd prevails. (TikTok there is no harassment or bullying going on and we both consent to this) #fyp #viral #theirishtwins

♬ original sound - The Irish Twins

Midnight Music: RIP Christine McVie!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

