ONE on Prime 5 preview

ONE on Prime Video 5 is set for Manila this Friday night (US time). It will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight with interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin moving down in weight to take on Reinier de Ridder.

Both men are undefeated. De Ridder is the reigning middleweight and light heavyweight champion meaning that one of these two men will have two titles at the end of the night.

The atomweight Muay Thai unification fight has been scrapped. Janet Todd tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday meaning that Allycia Rodriguez will have to wait a little longer to make the first defence of her belt.

Denice Zamboanga vs. Lin Heqin (Atomweight)

Denice Zamboanga (8-2) is coming off back to back losses at the hands of Seo Hee Ham. She has been handed a much more winnable looking fight here and will be looking to get this one to the ground.

Lin Heqin (15-4-1) comes from a sanda background although she does have submission wins on her record. The Chinese fighter is significantly taller and will want to keep the bout standing and throw jabs and low kicks.

Muay Thai: Amber Kitchen vs. Jackie Buntan (Strawweight)

Jackie Buntan burst onto the ONE Championship scene with three decision wins. She broke Wondergirl Fairtex’s jaw in one of those fights and has some heavy hands.

Amber Kitchen beat Buntan in an amateur fight in 2017. She is coming off back to back decision losses and doesn’t seem to possess as much power as her opponent.

Dae Sung Park vs. Lowen Tynanes (Lightweight)

Dae Sung Park (11-3) is very aggressive although he lacks that one punch knockout power and tends to go the distance. The Korean southpaw likes to walk opponents down which could leave him open to takedowns.

Lowen Tynanes (10-1) is a wrestler whose career has been badly interrupted by illness and injury. He might use an overhand right to set them up but the Hawaiian will be looking for takedowns here.

Eduard Folayang vs. Edson Marquez (Lightweight)

Eduard Folayang (22-12) is on a three year, four fight losing streak but did manage to beat John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai bout earlier this year. The 38 year old’s style is not going to change at this stage of his career, expect him to be very light on his feet and to attack with kicks and overhand rights.

Edson Marquez (10-2) came into ONE Championship as an undefeated prospect but looked well out of his depth was knocked out on his first two outings. A decision win over an inexperienced Korean last time out isn’t exactly the stuff that career turnarounds are made of.

Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov (Welterweight)

Roberto Soldic (20-3) was a marquee signing and will be expected to make an immediate impact. The Croatian southpaw also had a successful boxing career and has knockout power in both hands as well as a dangerous left high kick.

Murad Ramazanov (11-0) hails from Dagestan so you know he can wrestle. He wants to take opponents down and is confident enough to stay in the pocket and evade strikes without throwing much back in order to do it.

Submission Grappling: Kade Ruotolo (c) vs. Matheus Gabriel (For lightweight title)

Kade Ruotolo has opened people’s eyes to just what elite level jiu jitsu practitioners are capable of when they don’t have to worry about diversifying their skillsets to compete in MMA. He will not hesitate to dive for a leg lock or jump guard to look for an armbar or choke.

Matheus Gabriel is a two-time IBJJF World Champion and a two-time IBJJF Pan American Champion. He is riding a seven match winning streak with four of those victories coming inside the distance

Reinier de Ridder (c) vs. Anatoly Malykhin (For light heavyweight title)

Reinier de Ridder (16-0) will have a significant reach advantage as always. The jiu jitsu black belt will look to take Malykhin down and wrap him up in one of his signature chokes.

Anatoly Malykhin (11-0) comes from a wrestling background but has showcased some high level boxing during his ONE Championship career. He will feel he is good enough to get on the inside and do damage to the lanky Dutchman if he can use his wrestling to keep the fight standing, which must surely be the gameplan.

The entire ONE on Prime Video 5 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

