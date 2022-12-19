 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bobby Green disappointed after Drew Dober loss: ‘I was f—king dominating’

By Drake Riggs
/ new
MMA: DEC 17 UFC Vegas 66 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bobby Green couldn’t close out 2022 with a win at UFC Vegas 66 this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022).

The year started strong for “King” with a solid showing against Nasrat Haqparast in Feb. 2022 that got him back on a winning streak. A short-notice opportunity against Islam Makhachev then presented itself and Green stepped up. Unfortunately for him, he fell short versus the future Lightweight champion (watch highlights) before testing positive for a banned substance, leading to a six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

Green found healthy amounts of success against his most recent foe, Drew Dober, but ultimately, the iron-chinned Nebraskan hung in strong and found the knockout blow in round two (watch highlights).

“It f—king sucks,” Green said on his Instagram Stories (h/t MMA Junkie). “Sometimes s—t f—king happens. I went out there and done my thing. I thought I was f—king dominating, I thought everything was going smooth, and s—t f—king happens. I can’t be mad at anybody but myself. Drew Dober, you’re an awesome f—king guy. Sorry if I let you guys down. This is my art. Hopefully, you liked it, and I didn’t let you down.

“I will be back soon,” he concluded. “Probably sooner than you think.”

The loss for Green (29-14-1) was only his second via knockout since June 2016 against Dustin Poirier and his fourth overall. A perpetually entertaining (and vocal) striker, the 36-year-old is always looking to put on a show.

Dober, on the other hand, extended his current streak to three straight, finishing Rafael Alves and Terrance McKinney directly prior.

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania