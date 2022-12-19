Bobby Green disappointed after Drew Dober loss: ‘I was f—king dominating’

Bobby Green couldn’t close out 2022 with a win at UFC Vegas 66 this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022).

The year started strong for “King” with a solid showing against Nasrat Haqparast in Feb. 2022 that got him back on a winning streak. A short-notice opportunity against Islam Makhachev then presented itself and Green stepped up. Unfortunately for him, he fell short versus the future Lightweight champion (watch highlights) before testing positive for a banned substance, leading to a six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

Green found healthy amounts of success against his most recent foe, Drew Dober, but ultimately, the iron-chinned Nebraskan hung in strong and found the knockout blow in round two (watch highlights).

“It f—king sucks,” Green said on his Instagram Stories (h/t MMA Junkie). “Sometimes s—t f—king happens. I went out there and done my thing. I thought I was f—king dominating, I thought everything was going smooth, and s—t f—king happens. I can’t be mad at anybody but myself. Drew Dober, you’re an awesome f—king guy. Sorry if I let you guys down. This is my art. Hopefully, you liked it, and I didn’t let you down.

“I will be back soon,” he concluded. “Probably sooner than you think.”

The loss for Green (29-14-1) was only his second via knockout since June 2016 against Dustin Poirier and his fourth overall. A perpetually entertaining (and vocal) striker, the 36-year-old is always looking to put on a show.

Dober, on the other hand, extended his current streak to three straight, finishing Rafael Alves and Terrance McKinney directly prior.

