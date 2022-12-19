Not-injured Arman Tsarukyan demands ‘big name’ after UFC Vegas 66, like Charles Oliveira or Beneil Dariush

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight prospect Arman Tsarukyan is fresh off a dominant decision win over fellow division up-and-comer Damir Ismagulov at the UFC Vegas 66 mixed martial arts (MMA) event last weekend in Las Vegas, and now wants to cement his place among the Top 5 contenders at 155 pounds.

The means to that end is a victory over a “big name” like Charles Oliveira or Beneil Dariush.

“I would like to have my next fight (against) Charles Oliveira or (Beneil) Dariush, because I deserve to have a big name. They don’t have a fight now, and I’m ready,” the No. 9-ranked Tsarukyan told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t get injured. I feel good. I’m young, and I can cut weight.”

“If the UFC offered me a big fight, I’m going to be ready in two months,” Tsarukyan (19-3) continued. “But if they’re going to offer me someone from the Top 15, I’m not gonna fight. I’m going to wait like a little bit, improve my skills and go to ATT to train with my coach.”

Tsarukyan, 26, is 6-2 under the UFC banner with two knockout finishes.

Oliveira is coming off a championship loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi and previously told the promotion he wants more time off before making his Octagon return. As for Dariush, ranked three spots below Oliveira at No. 4, he may (or may not) be holding out for a lightweight title shot until this “champ champ” fight at UFC 284.