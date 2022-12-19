Power Slap fighting set for Jan. 11 debut following AEW ‘Dynamite’ on TBS

Power Slap: “Road to the Title” will debut on Weds., Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS directly following the AEW: “Dynamite” pro wrestling program. The eight-episode season will follow the journey of select slap fighting contestants on the road to a world title.

Check out the newly-designed Power Slap belt here.

“I’m very excited for the launch of Power Slap,” UFC President Dana White said. “I’ve been working on this since 2017. I saw some footage of slap fighting on social media and I was instantly hooked. From the first day I saw it, I felt like this could be big.”

“I knew what needed to be done to make it a real sport just like we did with MMA,” White continued. “We got it sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) with defined rules, rankings and weight classes. Power Slap is built for the modern sports fan.”

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently agreed to regulate professional slap fighting, citing the “importance for weight class implementation, brain scans, blood tests, and adequate onsite medical staff,” according to MMA Junkie.

Don’t be surprised to see a few familiar faces along the way.