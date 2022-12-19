Watch Alex Pereira casually destroy Bas Rutten’s leg kick record — but fall short of mighty Joe Rogan

Former UFC champion and three-time King of Pancrase, Bas Rutten, held the PowerKube kicking record in Karate Combat ... right up until UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira got his turn ahead of Karate Combat 37 last weekend in Orlando, Florida.

The results speak for themselves.

Alex Pereira broke Bad Rutten’s leg kick record with little effort pic.twitter.com/PF7lGlsk6o — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 17, 2022

Pereira hit 90987 on his final attempt and didn’t appear to break a sweat in the process. That number was well ahead of the 88388 registered by Rutten, which sounds impressive on paper, until you realize UFC color commentator and podcasting deity Joe Rogan once scored an insane 152,000 — in denim jeans — back in early 2018.

Somewhere in Netherlands Alistair Overeem is rolling his eyes.

Related Watch Rogan Destroy Heavy Bag With Powerful Spin Kicks

Pereira is the toast of the town after capturing the UFC middleweight strap in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last month in New York City and is expected to defend his title when “The Last Stylebender” (eventually) returns to mixed martial arts (MMA) action at some point in early 2023.

For much more on that ongoing rivalry click here.