Jackson: ‘Steroided up’ Jake Shields banned from UFC PI, facing charges for ‘assault’

Former UFC welterweight title contender Jake Shields has beef with current 170-pound bruiser Mike Jackson as a result of a social media spat, and not unlike the war games between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Shields decided the best way to settle his score was by roughing up “The Truth” inside the UFC Performance Center last week in Las Vegas.

As a result, Shields may have drawn a lifetime ban from the training facility.

“(The UFC staff was) like, ‘He’s banned. Jake Shields is banned. He can never come back here, so what you wanna do? He can’t come back to the PI. Do you want to leave it at that or press charges?’” Jackson said in a lengthy interview with MMA Junkie. “All of this is assault. Apparently the dude is running around saying I punched him or I threw a punch or something. None of that’s true. Here’s why I know it’s true: I didn’t throw a punch at the guy, and all of this is on video.”

Watch a clip of their “Sin City” scuffle right here.

Jackson is expected to meet with law enforcement officials over the coming days and file charges for the Shields attack. It remains to be seen if either fighter files for damages (Shields claims Jackson threw the first punch) but regardless of the outcome, it’s not a great look for the promotion after the Masvidal-Covington debacle landed “Gamebred” in court.

And Shields is no stranger to PI altercations.

“You can’t go around doing thuggish sh*t and expect there to be no consequences,” Jackson continued. “Jake Shields has to understand there are consequences for your white nationalism action my guy. And you are going to suffer that. You can be upset, but you have no one to blame other than yourself.”

Expect more updates to this still-developing story in the coming days.