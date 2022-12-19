Bellator rankings updated following ‘Stots vs. Sabatello’ Grand Prix event

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 289, which went down on Friday Dec. 9, 2022 from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., featuring a Bantamweight Grand Prix matchup, as interim division champion, Raufeon Stots, defeated Danny Sabatello via split-decision.

In the co-main event Liz Carmouche defated Juliana Velasquez for a second straight time, this time leaving no doubt by submitting her in the second round, retaining her women’s Flyweight title, in the process.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (16-2-1)

3. A.J. McKee (19-1)

4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

5. Johnny Eblen (12-0) +1

6. Ryan Bader (30-7) -1

7. Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) +1

8. Sergio Pettis (22-5) -1

9. Raufeon Stots (19-1) +1

10. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

4. Cat Zingano (13-4)

5. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

6. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

7. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1) +1

8. Lea McCourt (7-2) +2

9. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

10. Denise Kielholtz (6-5) -3

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (30-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Linton Vassell (23-8)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Cheick Kongo (31-12-2)

5. Steve Mowry (10-0)

6. Tim Johnson (15-9)

7. Marcelo Golm (10-3)

8. Daniel James (14-6-1)

9. Tyrell Fortune (12-3)

10. Gokhan Saricam (8-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-6)

3. Ryan Bader (30-7)

4. Yoel Romero (15-6)

5. Julius Anglickas (10-3)

6. Grant Neal (7-1)

7. Alex Polizzi (10-2)

8. Karl Moore (10-2) +2

9. Sullivan Cauley (5-0)

10. Karl Albrektsson (13-4) -2

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (12-0)

1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

2. Fabian Edwards (11-2)

3. Anatoly Tokov (31-2) +1

4. John Salter (18-6)-1

5. Dalton Rosta (7-0)

6. Aaron Jeffery (13-3)

7. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

8. Lorenz Larkin (24-7)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Anthony Adams (9-2)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Logan Storley (14-1) IC

2. Michael Page (20-1)

3. Jason Jackson (16-4)

4. Douglas Lima (32-11)

5. Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) +1

6. Andrey Koreshkov (26-4) -1

7. Neiman Gracie (11-4)

8. Sabah Homasi (17-10) +1

9. Kyle Crutchmer (9-2) -1

10. Jalell White (16-4) NR*

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0)

1. Patricky Pitbull (24-11)

2. Tofiq Musayev (19-4)

3. Benson Henderson (30-11)

4. Alexander Shabliy (22-3)

5. Sydney Outlaw (16-5)

6. Brent Primus (11-3)

7. Islam Mamedov (22-1-1)

8. A.J. McKee (19-1)

9. Peter Queally (13-7-1)

10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-1)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. AJ McKee (19-1)

3. Pedro Carvalho (12-6)

4. Aaron Pico (10-4)

5. Jeremy Kennedy (18-3)

6. Mads Burnell (16-4)

7. Justin Gonzales (14-1)

8. Timur Khizriev (12-0)

9. Daniel Weichel (42-14)

10. Lucas Brennan (7-0)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Raufeon Stots (19-1) IC

2. Patchy Mix (16-1)

3. Juan Archuleta (26-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (19-2)

5. Danny Sabatello (13-2) +1

6. Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) -1

7. Leandro Higo (21-6)

8. James Gallagher (11-2)

9. Enrique Barzola (18-7-2)

10. Brett Johns (19-3)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (13-4)

2. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

3. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

4. Leah McCourt (7-2)

5. Pam Sorenson (9-5)

6. Dayana Silva (10-8)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

2. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) +1

4. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1) +1

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-5) -2

6. Veta Arteaga (7-4)

7. Ilara Joanne (11-6) NR*

8. Sumiko Inaba (5-0) -1

9. Justine Kish (8-6) -1

10. Vanessa Porto (23-10) -1

Bellator will be back in action on Feb. 4, 2023, to stage Bellator 290 as Ryan Bader defends his Heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko, who will be fighting for the last time in his storied combat career. This will also be a rematch three years in the making as Bader knocked out “The Last Emperor” in just 35 seconds at Bellator 214.

