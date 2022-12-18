Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight fighter, Sasha Palatnikov, made his Karate Combat debut last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) from the back lot of Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., and did so in terrific fashion.

After suffering an eye poke early in the first round of his fight against Rob Buxton, Palatnikov took no time to pound him out shortly after the incident. Palatnikov dropped him with a right hand and then pounced on him until the referee pulled him off.

Check out the decisive technical knockout:

Palatnikov was released from UFC after going 1-2, with losses to Impa Kasaganay and Ramiz Brahimaj. Since his release, the 33-year-old bounced back with two straight wins on the regional circuit, but suffered a loss to Tanner Saraceno at XMMA 5: “Southern Heat” a few months ago.

Earlier this month, it was announced he signed a multi-fight deal with Karate Combat.

In the Karate Combat main event, former Bellator knockout artist and standout kickboxer, Raymond Daniels, dropped a decision to Rafael Aghayev for the interim Welterweight title.

Check out those highlights below:

Watch the entire Karate Combat 37 event for free on Youtube.