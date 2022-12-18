You’ve got to love former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and current on-air ESPN+ broadcast talent, Paul Felder.

Last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) was an easy one at the office for Alex Caceres, who knocked out Julian Erosa in the first round at UFC Vegas 66, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Bruce Leeroy” also earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for this highlight-reel stoppage.

The impressive head-kick finish of Erosa marked the first (technical) knockout win for Caceres since 2017, which was when he finished Rolando Dy via doctor stoppage.

Related Caceres Contemplates Jump To Slap Fighting

Indeed, the knockout win was an incredible moment; however, during his in-cage interview with Felder, he was one-upped by the commentator.

“I feel good,” Caceres told Felder. “I feel good, um, I feel the same way as I’m coming in. I want to feel this way even if I lose. It’s all a journey, you know? We’re all one. We’re all free. We’re all human. There is no separation, and I just realized that.”

Paul Felder then dropped, [you realized that] “just now?” to which Caceres smiled and said, “every day.”

Watch the exchange:



Protect Paul Felder at all costs pic.twitter.com/Nkmr47WSPh — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 18, 2022

To quote Welven Da Great, “Got emmmm.”

Caceres has now won six of his last seven with three finishes and could possibly find himself back in the 145-pound rankings when they come out this week. He went 1-1 in 2022, losing a decision to Top 15-ranked Featherweight, Sodiq Yusuff, and then the knockout of Erosa.

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.