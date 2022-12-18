Jared Cannonier’s gorilla hat (it’s not a monkey .... better get that right) took center stage last night at UFC Vegas 66’s post-fight press conference.

Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland via split decision in the main event, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory over “Tarzan” put Cannonier back into the win column after suffering a disappointing loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 for the Middleweight championship.

Cannonier called for a No.1 contender elimination fight night next at the post-fight press conference; however, the focus of the conversation quickly turned toward the origin of his “gorilla hat,” which first appeared during his official weigh-in on Friday and then made a second appearance after the fight.

“Well, I’ve had it for quite a long time — I bought it at the Alaska State Fair,” Cannonier told reporters. “I think it was the 2011 or 2012 Alaska State Fair, and it’s fitting that ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ has a killer gorilla hat.

“The thing is, when I moved to Phoenix it’s so freaking hot down there that this Alaskan hat doesn’t really do too well,” he continued. “It keeps getting a lot of heat, and I end up sweating. And on top of it, I was like a freaking jackass with this hot ass hat on my head in the Arizona sun. But, it’s winter time, and it’s gotten cold here in the desert. And who would have thought, right? It gets cold in the desert, so I broke it out.

“Finally, I’m able to break out the killer gorilla hat after 10 long years of sitting in my closet,” Cannonier added. “I get to sport it, and everybody gets to ask, ‘why are you wearing a monkey hat for?’ and I get the pleasure of telling them, ‘no, it’s a gorilla hat because it doesn’t have a tail.’ Monkeys have tails. I got to educate the people on primate biology. Monkeys have tails ... great apes do not.”

