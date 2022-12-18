Drew Dober once again knows who he wants to fight next ... and it would be a sure-fire banger.

After getting boxed up in the opening frame, Dober rallied back to knockout Octagon veteran, Bobby Green, in the second round at UFC Vegas 66 last night (Dec. 17, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). The pair would go onto win “Fight of the Night”, earning an extra $50,000 each ahead of the holidays.

During his immediate post-fight interview with Paul Felder, Dober had a name locked and loaded for his next 155-pound fight.

“I think there is a guy in the Top 10 right now, and his name is Jalin Turner — 6’3” monster. I would love those problems. So, please say, ‘yes,’” Dober barked.

It didn’t take long for Turner to respond to Dober on Twitter with a couple of .gifs. He did tag his manager, Jason House, with a phone call .gif and then answered a fan, “already made the call.”

Already made the call — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 18, 2022

In his post-fight interview with the media, Dober reacted to Turner’s Twitter response and said he hopes to fight in April 2023.

“We’re looking at trying to fight in April — I’d like to get another one before my baby comes out,” Dober told MMAmania.com. “So, April is a good time. Twitter is not a contract. I see people blowing smoke over Twitter all the time. But, it doesn’t mean anything until that paperwork is in front of you. So, yeah, I’m just enjoying this moment. If he wants to fight, we’ll talk about it.”

Dober expanded on the reason(s) he wants to fight “The Tarantula.”

“Because he beat Brad Riddell and Brad Riddell beat me,” Dober said. “And so I want to avenge that through the transitive property. He’s ranked 10, and, man, 6’3” is a problem. So like I said, Bobby Green was running his mouth, being creative. I like interesting problems, and 6’3” is one of them.”

Dober went undefeated (3-0) in 2022 with three knockouts and is looking to do the same next year.

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage, click here.