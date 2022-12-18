It is back to the drawing board for Sean Strickland.

Last night (Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, Strickland suffered his second consecutive loss via split decision to Jared Cannonier. (Results here)

It was another close decision that went to the judge's scorecards (check it out); however, according to Strickland, they got it wrong.

"You know you guys, I'm f—ing sore loser. Hat's off to Jared, but again you have judges that don't know how to f—ing do their job," Strickland said on his social media. "If you actually look at the scorecards and you look at the significant strikes, you look at how many times I wobbled him. And you know, you have people- experts in the field coming up to me and say, 'Yeah, man, I don't know how you lost that one. You landed way more, the scorecards should say it.' So anyway, so I'm going to shut the f—k up now and get off my soapbox. Thank you, guys for supporting me. Thank you, UFC. Back to the drawing board, on to the next one. Thank you, guys."

Sean Strickland’s response to his main event loss at #UFCVegas66, via his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XjSJTJWCrA — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 18, 2022

Strickland (25-5) has now lost two in a row for the first time in his career and, for the time being, has been knocked out of title contention.

The 31-year-old went 1-2 in 2022, only defeating Jack Hermansson in February.

