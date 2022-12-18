UFC Vegas 66 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ last night

UFC Vegas 66 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, tying a bow on Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) 2022 campaign. In the main event, Jared Cannonier squeaked away with a split decision win over Sean Strickland after 25 minutes of back-and-forth action (scorecards here). In the co-headlining act, Arman Tsarukyan defeated Damir Ismagulov via unanimous decision (recap here).

Biggest Winner: Drew Dober

Dober got one step closer to cracking the Top 15 after scoring a spectacular knockout win over Bobby Green, though it was far from easy. Green controlled the pace of the fight before he was slept, and was easily on his way to going up 2-0 in the three-found fight. But, Dober was aggressive as always and managed to clip “King” with a massive left hand that stopped him in his tracks along the fence. It was a great comeback win for the scrappy 155-pounder, who banked his third straight win.

Runner Up: Alex Caceres

After having his five-fight win streak snapped in his previous outing by Sodiq Yusuff, Caceres bounced back nicely, scoring a huge head-kick knockout win over Julian Erosa, who was coming in hot with three straight victories. In a night filled with solid stoppages, Caceres had one of the best, which earned him a nice $50,000 post-fight “Performance of the Night” bonus check. The victory help him get closer to his quest of earning a Top 15 ranking, but more important, it gives him some much-needed confidence after a previous defeat.

Biggest Loser: Bobby Green

Green has long been one of the more entertaining fighters in the Lightweight division, despite the fact that his star has been shining as bright as he would have hoped. He suffered another setback last night after he was caught by a huge left bomb courtesy of Dober, which put him to sleep in the second round. It was an especially crushing blow because he was dominating the fight and on his way to go up 2-0 on the scorecards and seemingly close to get into the win column. Instead, that is now two straight defeats for “King,” who drops to 2-4 in his last six fights. He will now go into his next fight with a ton of pressure to pick up a win and avoid the second three-fight losing streak of his career.

For complete UFC Vegas 66: “Strickland vs. Cannonier” results and play-by-play, click HERE.