One of the biggest fights in Polish mixed martial arts (MMA) transpired earlier today (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at KSW 77 from inside Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland, as long-time KSW veteran Mamed Khalidov collided with heavyweight powerhouse Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Despite Pudzianowski’s insane power, Khalidov overwhelmed the heavyweight juggernaut from the opening bell. Khalidov was able to get back control early into the first and started to unload heavy punches in bunches. Pudzianowski had nowhere to go and ended up tapping to the strikes, gifting Khalidov with an early Christmas present in the form of a first-round TKO (submission to punches).

Check out the video highlights below:

Mamed Khalidov vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 77 pic.twitter.com/5omz1gwG3X — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) December 17, 2022

The King of the KSW Legends pic.twitter.com/RLqhKipBLr — KSW (@KSW_MMA) December 17, 2022

Khalidov, 42, returned to the win column with this finish after getting stopped by a Roberto Soldic knockout just one year ago. The veteran fighter was just 1-4 over his last five fights entering this contest so it’s nice to see him regain the dominance he once possessed as a KSW champion.