Bobby Green and Drew Dober squared off in a Lightweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an amazing fight, Dober secured the knockout win in round two.

Green started the fight strong with some quick connections and an early takedown reversal. Dober kept pressing, but he was having a difficult time of tracking Green’s head movement. “King” buckled his opponent’s knees with a quick straight. At about the midway point, Dober connected with his first good connection of the fight, but his face was wearing the damage already.

Dober landed a nice low kick, but Green answered with a hard right hook. Clean overhand scored for Dober. Green’s jab was really accurate, and it was tearing Dober up. Green finished a strong opening round with a nice snap kick to the mid-section.

Green began the second round with some fiery counter shots, proving that Dober’s chin is still incredible. Dober upped the pressure, landing some decent lefts, as well as a clean spinning backfist. Out of NOWHERE, Dober found a perfect left hand that sent Green to the mat completely unconscious! Green made his opponent miss six straight punches, but that overhand was IT!

Credit to Dober, he stuck to his game plan and kept going even as he was getting touched up by “King.” That was a tremendous fight!

Result: Drew Dober defeats Bobby Green via second-round knockout

