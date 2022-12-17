Zion Clark made a successful mixed martial arts (MMA) debut last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at a Gladiator Challenge event in Valley Center, Calif., as the wrestler with no legs scored a unanimous decision win over Eugene Murray.

Clark has a background in wrestling and that is exactly what he leaned on early into the fight. Murray wasn’t overly aggressive and it allowed Clark the opportunity to get inside and use a single leg to get in top position. It was impressive to say the least, even against an 0-4 fighter like Murray.

Clark would outwork Murray over the course of the fight and eventually capture the unanimous decision win. It was a debut to remember.

Check out the video footage below:

Zion Clark, a wrestler with no legs, takes down his opponent in his first MMA match pic.twitter.com/JD1gWuNyBN — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) December 18, 2022

Clark, 25, has risen to fame for his inspiring story, competing and participating in numerous sports. A high school track star, the Ohio native holds multiple Guinness World Records, including the fastest 20 meters ran on two hands, the highest box jump using just hands (33 inches), and most diamond push-ups (248 in under three minutes).

We’ll have to wait and see how far the inspirational fighter can take his new MMA career.