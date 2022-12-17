 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 66 bonuses: Dober, Green duke it out in Fight of the Night

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Dober v Green Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jared Cannonier outlasted Sean Strickland to capture a close split decision win in the main event last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The official scorecard can be seen HERE.

In addition to the middleweight headliner, UFC Vegas 66 produced a list of memorable finishes and Octagon performances. Check some of them out below and let us know your favorite:

  • Rafa Garcia went toe-to-toe in a bloody war with Hayisaer Maheshate and ended up capturing a unanimous decision win
  • Bantamweight contender Said Nurmagomedov pulled off a comeback submission finish over relentless grappler Saidyokub Kakhramonov (highlights HERE)
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk put a brutal stop to fellow middleweight Cody Brundage with a first-round TKO
  • Lightweight veteran Drew Dober pulled off a huge knockout win over Bobby Green (watch HERE)
  • Alex Caceres showed up on arrival with a blistering first-round TKO stoppage over fellow featherweight veteran Julian Erosa
  • Flyweight contender Amir Albazi pushed his UFC record to 4-0 with a vicious TKO stoppage over Alessandro Costa (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 66 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Performance of the Night: Alex Caceres

Performance of the Night: Michal Oleksiejczuk

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania