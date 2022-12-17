Jared Cannonier outlasted Sean Strickland to capture a close split decision win in the main event last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The official scorecard can be seen HERE.
In addition to the middleweight headliner, UFC Vegas 66 produced a list of memorable finishes and Octagon performances. Check some of them out below and let us know your favorite:
- Rafa Garcia went toe-to-toe in a bloody war with Hayisaer Maheshate and ended up capturing a unanimous decision win
- Bantamweight contender Said Nurmagomedov pulled off a comeback submission finish over relentless grappler Saidyokub Kakhramonov (highlights HERE)
- Michal Oleksiejczuk put a brutal stop to fellow middleweight Cody Brundage with a first-round TKO
- Lightweight veteran Drew Dober pulled off a huge knockout win over Bobby Green (watch HERE)
- Alex Caceres showed up on arrival with a blistering first-round TKO stoppage over fellow featherweight veteran Julian Erosa
- Flyweight contender Amir Albazi pushed his UFC record to 4-0 with a vicious TKO stoppage over Alessandro Costa (highlights HERE)
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 66 post-fight bonus winners below:
Fight of the Night: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
Performance of the Night: Alex Caceres
Performance of the Night: Michal Oleksiejczuk
For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.
