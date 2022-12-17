Rafa Garcia cut an artery on his head earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which took UFC’s medical staff two hours to repair. Garcia — who captured a unanimous decision win over Hayisaer Maheshate on UFC Vegas 66’s “Prelims” undercard — suffered a gnarly cut on his head mid-fight that created a bloodbath for the ages.

Luckily, Garcia was able to fight through the adversity and score one of the more impressive victories of his career.

After the fight, Garcia’s coach, Cub Swanson, shared an update on the bloody war via social media. According to Swanson, Garcia suffered a cut to an artery on his head and it took the UFC medical staff nearly two hours to repair it.

Rafa Garcia had a cut artery on his head. It took the UFC medical staff almost two hours to get it to stop bleeding. He is ok now #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/YoIv6cjzBi — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 18, 2022

“Rafa Garcia had a cut artery on his head. It took the UFC medical staff almost two hours to get it to stop bleeding. He is ok now,” wrote Swanson.

Fight fans have seen worse cuts than this, but this might be the most blood lost by a fighter in quite some time. Garcia is lucky that the cut didn’t put a stop to his contest with Maheshate. The victory gets Garcia back on track after losing to Drakakar Klose this past July.

