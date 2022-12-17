Drew Dober banked another impressive win earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight veteran stopped Bobby Green with a vicious second-round knockout (punch).

Green was in control from the opening bell as he kept his distance, picked Dober apart, and started to pull away on the scorecards. Dober hung around as he always does and kept “King” on high alert. During an exchange along the cage in the second round Dober was able to connect on a massive left hand. Green toppled to the canvas and the referee stepped in for the stoppage before Dober could score any additional damage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Dober, 34, has now captured three-equally impressive knockout wins in 2022 and just tied Dustin Poirier for most knockout wins in UFC history (8). This was a great showing for Dober as he tries to push his way into the top 15, which is why the veteran fighter called out Jalin Turner after his victory.

