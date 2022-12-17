 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Michal Oleksiejczuk stops Cody Brundage with brutal ground strikes | UFC Vegas 66

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Michal Oleksiejczuk continued his middleweight takeover earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when former light heavyweight contender stopped Cody Brundage via first-round TKO (punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 66 On ESPN+

TOP RANKED MIDDLEWEIGHT STRIKERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) caps off 2022 with another exciting event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec. 17, 2022, headlined by a pair of thrilling strikers as No. 3-ranked Middleweight contender, Jared Cannonier, collides with No. 7-seeded Sean Strickland. In UFC Vegas 66’s co-main event, rising Lightweight contenders lock horns as Arman Tsarukyan (No. 9) battles Damir Ismagulov (No. 12) on ESPN+.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Brundage didn’t hide his game plan early on and quickly shot in for a takedown. He was able to drag Oleksiejczuk to the canvas, but the Polish fighter worked his way back to the feet. The script completely flipped about a minute later when Oleksiejczuk gained top control on the ground. From there, Oleksiejczuk launched heavy ground-and-pound and was able to put a brutal stop to Brundage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Oleksiejczuk, 27, is now 2-0 since dropping down to 185 pounds earlier this year. The UFC veteran is known for his crisp striking and incredible shot selection on the feet, but this time around he relied on his top game. There’s no reason why Oleksiejczuk shouldn’t get a top 15 matchup his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania