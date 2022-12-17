Highlights! Michal Oleksiejczuk stops Cody Brundage with brutal ground strikes | UFC Vegas 66

Michal Oleksiejczuk continued his middleweight takeover earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when former light heavyweight contender stopped Cody Brundage via first-round TKO (punches).

Brundage didn’t hide his game plan early on and quickly shot in for a takedown. He was able to drag Oleksiejczuk to the canvas, but the Polish fighter worked his way back to the feet. The script completely flipped about a minute later when Oleksiejczuk gained top control on the ground. From there, Oleksiejczuk launched heavy ground-and-pound and was able to put a brutal stop to Brundage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Oleksiejczuk, 27, is now 2-0 since dropping down to 185 pounds earlier this year. The UFC veteran is known for his crisp striking and incredible shot selection on the feet, but this time around he relied on his top game. There’s no reason why Oleksiejczuk shouldn’t get a top 15 matchup his next time out.

