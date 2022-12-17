Said Nurmagomedov captured one of the most impressive finishes of his career earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Russian fighter stopped red-hot contender Saidyokub Kakhramonov with a second-round submission (guillotine choke).

Kakhramonov was a man on a mission in the early going as he utilized relentless grappling and takedowns to grind away and score as much control time as possible. Nurmagomedov was game, though, as the veteran found a home for a few solid strikes and threatened with submissions when he could. Kakhramonov kept the pressure up throughout the second round, but he eventually left his head and neck open. That’s when Nurmagomedov grabbed a hold of the guillotine choke and forced the rising youngster to tap for the first time in his career.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Nurmagomedov, 30, has now won his last four trips to the Octagon and is beginning to stop some real killers in the 135-pound division. This victory could line him up for a shot at the top 10 early into 2023 as he tries to push his way into title contention.

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.