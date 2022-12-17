 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bloodbath! Twitter reacts to UFC Vegas 66 ‘Prelims’ carnage: ‘It’s a crime scene’

By Dan Hiergesell
Rafa Garcia and Hayisaer Maheshate collided in a catchweight bout earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it turned into one of the bloodiest fights of the year.

Garcia was in control for the majority of the fight, but Maheshate used his length in Round 2 to land some slicing elbows inside. The attacks instantly opened up a cut on the side of Garcia’s head and blood began to leak out. Blood spilled all over Garcia’s body, the back of Maheshate, and the Octagon. It was a sight to behold. Some of the footage can be seen below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

In the end, Garcia did enough to walk away with the unanimous decision win. However, he lost a ton of blood in one of the most gruesome fights of 2022. The mixed martial arts (MMA) community was on high alert and discussed the bloody action as it rolled in. Check out some of the reaction below:

