Highlights! Amir Albazi destroys Alessandro Costa with vicious knockout | UFC Vegas 66

By Dan Hiergesell
Amir Albazi remain undefeated inside of the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Prince” put a brutal stop to Alessandro Costa with a third-round TKO (punches).

Albazi was a heavy betting favorite coming into this fight and for good reason. Costa caught him a few times, but Albazi utilized his grappling and pressure to wilt the Octagon newcomer. Eventually, Albazi was able to land with his hands and caught Costa with a massive upper cut. Costa fell to the canvas and Albazi finished his efforts with painful insurance shots.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Albazi, 29, is now 4-0 under the UFC banner and looks like a serious flyweight title contender entering 2023. The promotion just needs to give “Prince” better competition to test his resolve as he ascends one of the fastest growing divisions in the sport.

For complete UFC Vegas 66 results and coverage click here.

