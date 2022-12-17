 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! ADCC champion Orlando Sanchez — infamous sparring partner of UFC Vegas 66 headliner Sean Strickland — dead at 40

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In unfortunate news, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Orlando Sanchez has been reported dead at 40 years of age by Flograppling. He passed away on December 15th.

Sanchez is a well-established jiu-jitsu competitor. In 2015, he won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) +99kg division, which is the peak of no-gi jiu-jitsu. In addition, he was a Brazilian National Champion, and across his career picked up wins over legendary names like Dean Lister, Leandro Lo, and Vinny Magalhaes. “The Cuban Tree Stomp” was well-known for his powerful style of grappling.

BJJ Heroes lists his record in elite competition as 13-9.

For MMA fans, Sanchez is best known for a brief feud with tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 66 headliner Sean Strickland. While the duo were training together, Sanchez applied a shoulder lock that Strickland deemed dirty. Strickland pushed him away and threw a couple strikes, but Sanchez was adamant he was merely teaching Strickland a technical lesson, not trying to hurt him. The duo were reportedly training together not long afterward, so perhaps it wasn’t so serious an issue after all.

Rest in peace.

Insomnia

Champion or not, there’s a lot of love for Magomed Ankalaev in Dagestan.

Merab Dvalishvili is living it up in Jamaica.

Fight logic is different.

Celebrating arguably the three best chins in the UFC at the moment. Who else ranks highly?

Billy Quarantillo releases an unsurprising medical diagnosis.

Reminder: being an MMA fighter usually isn’t cheap.

Be sure to check out Midnight Mania next Monday for the highlights from this matchmaking masterpiece.

This is the best MMA meme I’ve seen in quite some time. Crystal vs. Crystal!

Featherweight banger alert!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s always a bit surprising to me that we don’t see more knee to the body stoppages in MMA. That strike can be so debilitating when it lands correctly!

Put away face down ...

I never thought I would see a YouTuber beating up Alex Emelianenko, but here we are.

Random Land

Still MMA, but I feel like this counts.

Midnight Music: Los Angeles’ rapper Ab-Soul’s latest LP dropped today!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

