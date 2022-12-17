Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) with its final event of the year, featuring a 185-pound showdown between two top-ranked contenders — Jared Cannonier (No. 3) vs. Sean Strickland (No. 7) — both of whom are eager to jump back into the Middleweight title chase. In UFC Vegas 66’s co-main event, rising Lightweight contenders — Arman Tsarukyan (No. 9) and Damir Ismagulov (No. 12) — lock horns in a meaningful 155-pound collision. Elsewhere on the card, all-action Lightweight veterans, Drew Dober and Bobby Green, will also throw down, as well David Dvorak and Manel Kape, a sure-fire Flyweight banger. All that and so much more as UFC wraps a ribbon around its 2022 face-punching season on ESPN+.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 66 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 66 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Cannonier vs. Strickland” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 66 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC VEGAS 66 QUICK RESULTS:
185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan
125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage
115 lbs.: Cory McKenna vs Cheyanne Vlismas
170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger
135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Said Nurmagomedov
155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle
125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape
135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
UFC VEGAS 66 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Round four:
Round five:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
115 lbs.: Cory McKenna vs Cheyanne Vlismas
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
Loading comments...