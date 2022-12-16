The Skrap Pack — the NorCal collective of Nate and Nick Diaz, Jake Shields, and Gilbert Melendez — is largely retired or on the downturn. However, that didn’t stop Shields from claiming another victory in the latest outside-of-the-cage altercation featuring a member of that squad.

These days, Shields spends most of his time coaching at Xtreme Couture and around Las Vegas. The former Welterweight title challenger is known for being fairly opinionated on Twitter, and at some point previously, his comments drew the ire of former UFC Welterweight Mike Jackson. According to Shields, Jackson called him a Nazi online. Once the two met in person at the UFC Performance Institute, things quickly got physical.

“Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson,” Shields tweeted. “He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter. This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass.”

Check out the video of Shields passing into mount and throwing a couple shots before being separated below:

This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass pic.twitter.com/90luT0YjfG — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

After the altercation, Shields invited Jackson to come settle things in the cage at Xtreme Couture. He also wrote, “For those who don’t know @TheTruthJackson is fighter who is a black nationalist. He’s 3/4 white and grew playing lacrosse. He’s called me a nazi and said white people are no better than cock roaches.”

For his part, Jackson has responded online since the scuffle. He’s labeled Shields a “nazi” and “vile thug,” as well as claiming Shields was the one bleeding after their exchange.

A nazi just did a thing. @jakeshieldsajj is such a vile thug. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

Lol! Yet you are the one left bleeding. All of that white fragility got the best of you, nazi. https://t.co/jVn5icPHQM — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

The two have continued to argue back-and-forth online a decent bit. Jackson has hinted he’s going to pursue legal action, whereas Shields has continued to invite him to finish their scrap in a more organized manner. Perhaps this is a grudge match that could be settled in the Octagon?

It doesn’t seem likely that this beef is over, so stay tuned for any further updates.