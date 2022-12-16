Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!

In the co-main event of BYB 14 Carolina Brawl, hometown fighter Joshua Oxendine finished Christopher Gonzalez with a vicious body shot KO in the 1st round. The fist print was still there after the event was over! pic.twitter.com/e9UmI9fhWP

South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.

The highlights making the rounds after the Dec. 9 fight card featured hometown hero Joshua Oxendine, who melted Christopher Gonzalez with a brutal body blow in the opening round of their welterweight co-main event. The shot stuck with Gonzalez — literally — well after the fight as seen in the photo below.

“I like to baptize my opponents in the ring,” said Oxendine, a minister at Casa De Avivamiento/House of Revival since 2019. “As much as I love laying hands on people in the ring, it brings me even greater joy knowing I can use my passions to leave a positive impact on my community and the world.”

Complete BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” results below:

Sam Liera overcame a 3rd round eye poke and a pair of knockdowns in the 5th to win the BYB Interim Super Middleweight title over LT Nelson in the night's main event. In the co-main event, hometown fighter Joshua Oxendine finished Christopher Gonzalez with a vicious body shot KO in the 1st round. Brandon Birr defeated Kendell Ward in the first ever bar knuckle fighting event contest in South Carolina history via 2nd Round TKO. Ryan Jett improved to 1-1 in the Trigon with a 1st round KO of Nathan Mitchell. Andre Ewell made his Trigon debut in impressive fashion with a 17-second KO of Nick Villar. BKB's Jordan Tompkins defeated Nick Campbell by 1st round KO. Trevor Ollison took out Roger Hunnell with a 1st round TKO. Manuel De La Torre outslugged Henry Williams for a 5-round unanimous decision. Tylor Sigmon made easy work of Cody Jenkins winning via 2nd Round TKO.

