Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland staredown video from UFC Vegas 66 weigh ins

The LAST main event of 2022 meets tomorrow!! Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland closing the show at #UFCVegas66 Full card on @ESPNPlus | 4pmET / 1pmPT start pic.twitter.com/45T5k3M4ie

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier is on weight and ready for his 185-pound showdown against longtime division contender Sean Strickland atop the UFC Vegas 66 fight card on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 66 weigh ins results and video right here.

Cannonier (15-6) came up short in his bid to dethrone reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after five rounds of action at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) last July. Similarly, Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Brazilian terror Alex Pereira at UFC 276, a first-round finish that booted “Tarzan” from the 185-pound title chase.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

In addition to the Cannonier vs. Strickland main event, this weekend’s ESPN+ fight card will also feature the lightweight collision between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov. Elsewhere in the lineup, Tafon Nchukwi battles Jamal Pogues in a light heavyweight matchup, while Sergey Morozov and Journey Newson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

When rising lightweight stars collide ⭐️@ArmanUFC and Damir Ismagulov meet in tomorrow’s #UFCVegas66 co-main!



Full card on @ESPNPlus | 4pmET / 1pmPT start pic.twitter.com/sNchHkiASL — UFC (@ufc) December 16, 2022

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 66 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 66 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Cannonier vs. Strickland” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.