Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland staredown video from UFC Vegas 66 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier is on weight and ready for his 185-pound showdown against longtime division contender Sean Strickland atop the UFC Vegas 66 fight card on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cannonier (15-6) came up short in his bid to dethrone reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after five rounds of action at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) last July. Similarly, Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Brazilian terror Alex Pereira at UFC 276, a first-round finish that booted “Tarzan” from the 185-pound title chase.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

In addition to the Cannonier vs. Strickland main event, this weekend’s ESPN+ fight card will also feature the lightweight collision between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov. Elsewhere in the lineup, Tafon Nchukwi battles Jamal Pogues in a light heavyweight matchup, while Sergey Morozov and Journey Newson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 66 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 66 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Cannonier vs. Strickland” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

