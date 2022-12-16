UFC Vegas 66 weigh ins video, live results for ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 66 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a middleweight showdown between Top 10 contenders Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 155-pound co-main event between lightweight up-and-comers Damir Ismagulov and Arman Tsarukyan, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 66 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Cannonier vs. Strickland” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 66 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 66 Main Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (186)

155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.5)

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145.5)

155 lbs.: Drew Dober (156) vs. Bobby Green (156)

185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185)

UFC Vegas 66 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Cory McKenna (115.5) vs Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5)

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (158.5)*

170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs. Bryan Battle (170)

125 lbs.: David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Manel Kape (126)

135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

Fighter staredowns will commence at roughly 2 p.m. ET.

* Missed weight. Will be fined and must forfeit a percentage of his fight purse to Garcia.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 66 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 66 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Cannonier vs. Strickland” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.