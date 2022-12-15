Israel Adesanya advises predictable Darren Till not to ‘do the same f—king thing over and over’

Darren Till can’t seem to catch a break.

The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger suffered his third consecutive setback this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282. Falling to Dricus Du Plessis via third round neck crank submission (watch highlights), Till found moments of success during the Fight of the Night awarded bout.

Watching the fight from home, former Middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya, had faith in Till ahead of the action, but feels “The Gorilla” became far too repetitive.

“Darren needs to actually like, fight. Don’t just sit there,” Adesanya said while watching the fight on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA News). “That’s a mental block. You can’t keep saying, ‘I’m okay,’ because now you’re not okay. He could have got out and had space. Urgency, urgency, urgency.

“Look, the elbow again,” he added. “He tried to do the same thing again. The guy blitzed and he went for the elbow, and he just knew, ’cause the guy already ate the elbow how many times? He shot in the middle. Look, look at the elbow. The guy knows. Don’t do the same f—king thing over and over again.”

Du Plessis dominated and controlled the opening frame with relative ease, battering Till against the cage. The Brit rallied in round two, landing at an arguably cleaner clip and fending off his South African counterpart’s grappling better. Ultimately, Du Plessis’ takedown game remained a big problem as things progressed.

Amongst Till’s five career losses, which have all come within his last six fights, he’s been finished in four of them (three submissions, one knockout). While Adesanya has always expressed interest in a match up against the Liverpool, England native, it’s rather unlikely that that pairing will be made at any point in the near future.