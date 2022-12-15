 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania highlights! Gordon Ryan outlasts Nicky Rod in overtime, Mesquite armbars Tate

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
QUINTET Ultra Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Thurs. Dec. 15, 2022), UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 concluded with the main event of Gordon Ryan vs. Nick Rodriguez. Ryan was initially supposed to face the highly decorated Vinny Magalhaes, but when Magalhaes pulled out in the final seconds, Ryan’s former team mate Rodriguez stepped up to the plate and looked to avenge a recent Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) loss.

Almost immediately, Ryan pulled guard. He worked a lot from half guard, but Rodriguez did well to avoid anything too threatening. The minutes ticked away as Ryan hunted for arm drags and butterfly elevations, whereas Rodriguez occasionally tried to work a body lock pass. Largely, the two canceled each other out until about eight minutes were remaining.

That’s when Gordon was able to enter a leg entanglement. Rodriguez looked to be in real danger, but he used a twisting foot lock to force Ryan to release the leg. After that exchange, the two returned to the previous style match up until regulation time ended.

In overtime, the two dueled back-and-forth from back control. It was a serious nail-biter, but Ryan managed to rack up just enough control time to earn the victory.

Check out the highlights below:

In the co-main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight champion Miesha Tate challenged 10-time world jiu-jitsu champion Beatriz Mesquita. Tate acquainted herself well, avoiding her foes submission and keeping up with the more experienced black belt.

Unfortunately for Tate, she wasn’t able to keep up in the overtime rounds. Mesquite was able to secure an armbar tapout, and when placed in the same position, Tate couldn’t force the finish.

Check it out:

Insomnia

Just Marius Pudzianowski casually squatting his opponent in a friendly manner.

Henry Cejudo’s trash talk is typically pretty awful, but this earned a chuckle.

Respect and war between champions.

I tend to be cynical more often than not, and while I’m tempted to make a whiny comment about fighter pay, I’ll instead say this is very cool and wholesome. Good for Raul Rosas Jr!

Follow “Robocop,” he deserves all of the followers.

Ray Longo ranting at a deserving target of scorn is just perfection.

The Damage took some damage in his last fight. Speedy recovery Elkins!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It really took me a couple watches to fully believe this was NOT The Schmo and Jake Paul.

You never expect the giant dude who looks like a bodybuilder to front kick KO his opponent.

A perfect left kick to the liver.

Random Land

A car crashing into a fireworks store produces exactly the outcome one would expect.

Midnight Music: Punk, 1981

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

