Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Thurs. Dec. 15, 2022), UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 concluded with the main event of Gordon Ryan vs. Nick Rodriguez. Ryan was initially supposed to face the highly decorated Vinny Magalhaes, but when Magalhaes pulled out in the final seconds, Ryan’s former team mate Rodriguez stepped up to the plate and looked to avenge a recent Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) loss.

Almost immediately, Ryan pulled guard. He worked a lot from half guard, but Rodriguez did well to avoid anything too threatening. The minutes ticked away as Ryan hunted for arm drags and butterfly elevations, whereas Rodriguez occasionally tried to work a body lock pass. Largely, the two canceled each other out until about eight minutes were remaining.

That’s when Gordon was able to enter a leg entanglement. Rodriguez looked to be in real danger, but he used a twisting foot lock to force Ryan to release the leg. After that exchange, the two returned to the previous style match up until regulation time ended.

In overtime, the two dueled back-and-forth from back control. It was a serious nail-biter, but Ryan managed to rack up just enough control time to earn the victory.

Check out the highlights below:

So close for Nicky Rod!!! But we are going to escape time!! #FPI3 pic.twitter.com/3ObYx8OmBu — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 16, 2022

Gordon Ryan defeats Nicky Rod via fastest escape (0:45) in triple overtime#FPI3 pic.twitter.com/u88XVRica1 — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 16, 2022

In the co-main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight champion Miesha Tate challenged 10-time world jiu-jitsu champion Beatriz Mesquita. Tate acquainted herself well, avoiding her foes submission and keeping up with the more experienced black belt.

Unfortunately for Tate, she wasn’t able to keep up in the overtime rounds. Mesquite was able to secure an armbar tapout, and when placed in the same position, Tate couldn’t force the finish.

Check it out:

What a match! Bia gets it done!



Incredible effort from @MieshaTate! #FPI3 pic.twitter.com/K5naz4qAbS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 16, 2022

Insomnia

Just Marius Pudzianowski casually squatting his opponent in a friendly manner.

How many times could Pudzian squat Khalidov? XTB #KSW77 pic.twitter.com/AzA6A20bP4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) December 15, 2022

Henry Cejudo’s trash talk is typically pretty awful, but this earned a chuckle.

Hey @SugaSeanMMA You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob. https://t.co/wNQEewqpeg — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 14, 2022

I’ll make one for Petr Yan and have the Judges give it to you. https://t.co/324XVVIkxt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2022

Respect and war between champions.

I tend to be cynical more often than not, and while I’m tempted to make a whiny comment about fighter pay, I’ll instead say this is very cool and wholesome. Good for Raul Rosas Jr!

Mama getting that minivan



18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. reacting to finding out he got that $50,000 performance bonus from #UFC282



This is so wholesome



: GuardFatherMMA pic.twitter.com/9CzBpYJ4V5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 15, 2022

Follow “Robocop,” he deserves all of the followers.

I am trying to get more followers here in twitter so then I can be verified Help me guys!! The ufc fans are the best! Always supporting me — Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues (@gregory_mma) December 16, 2022

Ray Longo ranting at a deserving target of scorn is just perfection.

Ray Longo just absolutely went off on Doug Crosby on the Anik & Florian podcast. What a gem Longo is pic.twitter.com/Ngc8LkooNR — Austin Luff (@AJMMA_) December 14, 2022

The Damage took some damage in his last fight. Speedy recovery Elkins!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It really took me a couple watches to fully believe this was NOT The Schmo and Jake Paul.

The Schmo pieced up Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/oab3IVBzfs — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 14, 2022

You never expect the giant dude who looks like a bodybuilder to front kick KO his opponent.

Ridiculous front kick KO by Osama Elseady #BraveCF67 pic.twitter.com/46NcyuMdSM — Jairzinho’s Jab (@wrestlejamia) December 12, 2022

A perfect left kick to the liver.

Random Land

A car crashing into a fireworks store produces exactly the outcome one would expect.

#BREAKING: A car rams through firework store causing a massive fire



#Melbourne l #Florida



Emergency crews are responding To A massive Fire At Phantom Fireworks as a vehicle crashed Into the Firework Store, Sparking a massive fire with multiple small to large Explosions pic.twitter.com/G5gUp2hQdO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 28, 2022

Midnight Music: Punk, 1981

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.