Robert Whittaker believes trolling Paulo Costa will ‘100%’ be at UFC 284: ‘Someone’s getting beaten up’

Robert Whittaker isn’t fazed by Paulo Costa’s shenanigans.

The pair of top Middleweight contenders are set to collide at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. At least, that’s what everyone except for Costa believes.

Brazil’s “Borrachinha” has claimed as recently as yesterday (Weds., Dec. 14, 2022) that he has no contract for his upcoming bout and that it’s all “fake news.” From Whittaker’s perspective, however, it’s all the typical noise Costa likes to provide online.

“Mate, this is my side, right?” Whittaker told Submission Radio. “I signed a contract and I’m training my butt off. I’m starving myself to get down to the weight limit, someone is getting beaten up in February. He’s a notorious troll for that sort of stuff so I’m not paying too much attention and I don’t think everybody else should pay too much attention to the dude that walks around with a bottle that says ‘secret juice’ on it (laughs).”

Whittaker and Costa are both coming off of big rebound victory performances, respectively. With each looking to regain momentum in the 185-pound ranks, a win at UFC 284 easily gets the winner right back into title contention, if not the next title shot, depending on what happens between the champion, Alex Pereira, and former champion, Israel Adesanya.

Regardless, one of Australia’s all-time greats just wants to go take care of business in a home game before getting to relax a bit.

“They’re not gonna find anyone [else], Costa’s gonna make the fight,” Whittaker said. “This is exactly what he wants, he just wants you talking about it. 100 percent he’ll be there. If he misses, this is the second time we were supposed to fight and he’s gonna bounce on it? Due to the fact he’s not happy with his contract? Who is happy with their contract?! Just take the fight, let’s get it on so I can have a holiday. I can’t have a holiday if I don’t fight someone in February (laughs). I can’t go on a holiday and enjoy myself if I don’t earn it.”