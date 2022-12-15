UFC shifts Feb. 4 card from Seoul to Las Vegas, rebooks Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac to headline

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) previously booked its Feb. 4 fight card for Seoul, South Korea, with local hero Chan Sung Jung expected to headline, but those plans failed to materialize. As a result, the card will now take place at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac expected to headline.

They were previously attached to the UFC Vegas 65 main event late last month but a tummy ache or something felled “The Black Beast” and forced a last-minute cancelation. Lewis has been coy on his condition but also managed to get medical clearance shortly after bowing out. Hopefully he can make it through the UFC Vegas 68 event without incident.

Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. The 37 year-old “Black Beast” has not competed since getting stopped by Sergei Pavlovich at the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) back in July. As for Spivac (15-3), who turns 28 in just a few weeks, he’s coming off back-to-back technical knockout wins over heavyweights Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

UFC Vegas 68 on ESPN+ will also feature the light heavyweight showdown between Devin Clark and Da Un Jung. Elsewhere on the card, Doo Ho Choi collides with Kyle Nelson at featherweight while Mandy Bohm and Ji Yeon Kim hook ‘em up at 125 pounds. In addition, Adam Fugitt will test his might against Japanese welterweight Yusaku Kinoshita.