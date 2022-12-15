 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC fighter with ‘pretty big hands’ contemplates jump to Slap Fighting

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is so enamored with the controversial world of Slap Fighting that he partnered with some old friends to create a brand new league called “Power Slap” for the TBS television network in January.

Sounds like veteran featherweight Alex Caceres is on board.

“I have considered it,” Caceres told MMA Junkie. “I think it’s hilarious, it’s cool. I don’t know, it’s funny. It’s pain tolerance. I’m pretty sure that’s what it’s mostly about. I figure I have pretty big hands. I know I’m like one of the only 145’ers who wears large gloves in the UFC. I think I could be pretty decent at slapping somebody.”

Slapping is the easy part. Getting slapped in return ... not so much.

Caceres, 34, is looking to slug his way back into the win column when he battles fellow “Ultimate Fighter” veteran Julian Erosa as part of the upcoming UFC Vegas 66 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Dec. 17) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

For more on that upcoming fight card click here.

