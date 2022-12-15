Vinny Magalhaes pulled from Gordon Ryan match at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 over ‘medical issues’

Former UFC fighter Vinny Magalhaes was pulled from his Gordon Ryan grappling match over “medical issues” and replaced by Ryan’s former Danaher Death Squad teammate Nick Rodriguez for the upcoming Fight Pass Invitational 3, streaming exclusively on the UFC Fight Pass digital network on Fri., Dec. 15, 2022.

Luke Griffith takes over for Rodriguez in the absolute tournament.

“Unfortunately Vinny is out due to some medical issues,” Ryan said. “Hopefully he heals up. The replacement for him will be Nicky Rod versus myself in the headliner. That’s tomorrow night only on UFC Fight Pass at the Fight Pass Invitational.”

Gordon weighed in at 223.8 against 230.5 for Rodriguez.

“This morning the phone rings, I pick up, UFC calls me they’re like ‘Yo, Vinny Magalhaes pulls out, we need you to step in,’” Rodriguez said. “I tell them, ‘I’m the man. Let’s make it happen.’ So I pull out of the tournament, I hop in the super fight against Gordon Ryan, so now main event is Nicky Rod vs. Gordon Ryan. It’s gonna be epic.”

Rodriguez was previously submitted by Ryan at ADCC 2022 back in September.