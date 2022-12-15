Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Bobby Green has been around the block a few times.

Now in his 14th year as a professional fighter, “King” has consistently fought pretty excellent competition throughout his almost decade on the UFC roster. From Dustin Poirier to Islam Makhachev, Green has been locked in the cage with some of Lightweight’s finest, and he’s done rather well in the last couple years to reestablish himself as a top fighter after a bit of inactivity.

He’ll look to return to the win column this weekend (Sat. Dec. 17, 2022) in a fan friendly scrap opposite Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66. Though he’ll likely have his hands full with the ultra tough Drew Dober, Green still had time to throw some shade in the direction of Paddy Pimblett, who he believes wouldn’t last long against him.

“Paddy would never take that fight, Paddy would never take that fight, okay. I know for a fact he would never take the fight,” Green told Eurosport (transcription via Cole Shelton). “He doesn’t have enough skills to even dance with me. It would actually be disrespect if they put him in there with me. I’d have to get rid of him really fast because it would be disrespectful if we are in the same cage. He doesn’t even belong there, I actually think he’s an amateur fighter, he’s not even a professional, he’s an amateur.”

While Green doesn’t expect the fight to happen, he’s clear that he would accept the offer if it came his way. In Green’s eyes, it’s an easy win, even if it doesn’t do much to move him up the ladder.

“Of course, I would take it, I would take the easy money. At the same time, it wouldn’t do anything for my brand after I did it,” Green said. “It would be like, well he was supposed to. It wouldn’t do anything for me but I’d do it for s—ts and giggles.”

Insomnia

Of all the UFC fighters to screw with ... Matt Brown? Terrible decision making.

matt brown punching a fan during his walk out ☠️pic.twitter.com/jkZ8gmxn6C — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) December 14, 2022

Big news from the jiu-jitsu world!

Dalcha Lungiambula’s loss to Edmen Shahbazyan has ended his UFC stint.

❌ Fighter removed: Dalcha Lungiambula — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) December 14, 2022

I don’t know anything about watches, so take this with a grain of salt, but the web believes Daniel Rodriguez got scammed.

Oh no, they’re saying D-Rod got scammed by his jeweler over on IG, he gotta be sick right now pic.twitter.com/8a3GofYoaw — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) December 14, 2022

Cesar Gracie jiu-jitsu!

When a fighter’s flaws are so obvious that the internet at large is pointing them out, there may indeed be a problem.

Paddy is gonna get flattened by the first elite striker he fights pic.twitter.com/vjVvbFUBf4 — (@WonderbreadMMA) December 14, 2022

Cody Garbrandt is training in Dubai with Khamzat Chimaev and company.

Sean Strickland is crazy, not stupid.

Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White: ‘We are prostitutes lmao.” pic.twitter.com/98qEUw0lTZ — Chris De Santiago (@chris_dsantiago) December 13, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through for an entire thread recapping Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC career! He fights Damir Ismagulov this weekend.

April 20, 2019



Arman makes his debut against Islam Makhachev.



The current Lightweight Champion.



This loss has aged very well. pic.twitter.com/hMrUKYP1eb — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) December 13, 2022

February 26, 2022



Arman batters Joel Álvarez



Brutal Elbow from guard pic.twitter.com/Oz7TBoyJkX — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) December 13, 2022

Soccer kicks really do change the game, shifting mundane scrambles to potentially fight-ending scenarios.

It’s rare to see a fighter sacrifice top position in pursuit of the kneebar, but it paid off here!

Kneebar en los ultimos segundos del 1R de Eldar Eldarov! #BraveCF67 pic.twitter.com/XGW4N39u4e — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 12, 2022

