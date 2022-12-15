 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Bobby Green slams 'amateur' Paddy Pimblett: 'He doesn't belong'

Bobby Green has been around the block a few times.

Now in his 14th year as a professional fighter, “King” has consistently fought pretty excellent competition throughout his almost decade on the UFC roster. From Dustin Poirier to Islam Makhachev, Green has been locked in the cage with some of Lightweight’s finest, and he’s done rather well in the last couple years to reestablish himself as a top fighter after a bit of inactivity.

He’ll look to return to the win column this weekend (Sat. Dec. 17, 2022) in a fan friendly scrap opposite Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66. Though he’ll likely have his hands full with the ultra tough Drew Dober, Green still had time to throw some shade in the direction of Paddy Pimblett, who he believes wouldn’t last long against him.

“Paddy would never take that fight, Paddy would never take that fight, okay. I know for a fact he would never take the fight,” Green told Eurosport (transcription via Cole Shelton). “He doesn’t have enough skills to even dance with me. It would actually be disrespect if they put him in there with me. I’d have to get rid of him really fast because it would be disrespectful if we are in the same cage. He doesn’t even belong there, I actually think he’s an amateur fighter, he’s not even a professional, he’s an amateur.”

While Green doesn’t expect the fight to happen, he’s clear that he would accept the offer if it came his way. In Green’s eyes, it’s an easy win, even if it doesn’t do much to move him up the ladder.

“Of course, I would take it, I would take the easy money. At the same time, it wouldn’t do anything for my brand after I did it,” Green said. “It would be like, well he was supposed to. It wouldn’t do anything for me but I’d do it for s—ts and giggles.”

