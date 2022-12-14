Jared Gordon calling for Paddy Pimblett rematch at UFC 286 in London, opens as slight betting underdog

Jared Gordon smells an opportunity.

The UFC lightweight veteran insists he was “robbed” by the cageside judges after losing to Paddy Pimblett at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Las Vegas, and is now petitioning “The Baddy” — along with head sponsor Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports — to commit to a 155-pound rematch at UFC 286 next March in London.

“With all the controversy with our fight I’d love to run it back with you in London,” Gordon wrote on social media. “I have no ill will towards you, as a matter of fact I really like you. [Dave Portnoy] maybe we can all work together and between Paddy and I there’s no way we can’t help others and we can beat each other up again in the meantime for everyone’s entertainment! The people want it, and we can settle this on your turf.”

Gordon opened as the +120 (6/5) betting underdog for a potential “Baddy” rematch, against -140 (5/7) for Pimblett, according to BetOnline.ag. Nothing is official at this time but the outspoken scouser is pretty much a lock for any overseas fight card, health permitting. It’s just a question of which direction matchmakers want to go with the Pimblett hype train.

Expect to find out within the next few weeks, if not sooner.