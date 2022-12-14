Live: UFC Vegas 66 media day video feat. Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:30 p.m.: Sean Strickland

1:45 p.m.: Bobby Green

2:15 p.m.: Damir Ismagulov

2:30 p.m.: Julian Erosa

2:45 p.m.: Alessandro Costa

3:45 p.m.: Michal Oleksiejczuk

4 p.m.: Jared Cannonier

4:30 p.m.: Arman Tsarukyan

4:45 p.m.: Alex Caceres

5 p.m.: Cody Brundage

5:15 p.m.: Amir Albazi

5:30 p.m.: Drew Dober

Note: Times and availability subject to change

In addition to the Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland main event, the UFC Vegas 66 fight card will also feature the middleweight collision between Julian Marquez and Deron Winn. Elsewhere in the lineup, David Dvorak battles Manel Kape in a flyweight matchup, while Sergey Morozov and Journey Newson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 66 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.